Updated April 8th, 2022 at 17:31 IST

Dhami launches anti-corruption mobile app

Dhami launches anti-corruption mobile app

Press Trust Of India
Dehradun, Apr 8 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami here on Friday launched an anti-corruption mobile app, saying the state government's campaign against corruption will go on.

Developed by the vigilance department, '1064 Anti-Corruption Mobile App', makes it easier for people to lodge graft related complaints directly with the authorities, Dhami said after launching the app.

"It is another step towards building a corruption-free Uttarakhand. It is our commitment. Our campaign against corruption will continue at any cost," he said at the state secretariat here.

Director vigilance Amit Sinha said the app is available in both Hindi and English and anybody can lodge a complaint on the number through the app or by phone. All complaints will be registered through the app and the data as well as the identity of the complainant will be protected. PTI ALM RCJ

Published April 8th, 2022 at 17:31 IST

