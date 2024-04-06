Advertisement

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has once again garnered widespread attention across the internet. This time, people are talking about his singing instead of his cricket skills. After a recent match where his team CSK lost to Delhi, a video of Dhoni singing has gone viral.

In the viral video, MS Dhoni can be seen effortlessly crooning to Falguni Pathak's superhit song 'Bole Jo Koyal' while enjoying a ride on an e-bike.

This viral video is shared on Instagram, has gained widespread attention online. Some netizens have even said it's the best ad of the current Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

In the ad, Dhoni appears to be thoroughly enjoying his ride on an e-bike even as he sings the song with green trees all around him. As soon as he reaches the 'Bole Jo Koyal...' part, the former Chennai Super Kings skipper is accompanied by two animated 'koyals'.

The ad ends with the birds calling Dhoni 'Thala for a reason'.

The video has reached over a million views and got forty thousand comments. People on the internet really liked it. Many social media stars also shared their thoughts about it.

