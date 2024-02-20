Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 20:14 IST

Did Aishwarya Perform At Pran Pratishtha? Hallucinating Rahul Adds To His List Of Infamous Gaffes

Rahul Gandhi, famed for gaffes, mistakenly stated Aishwarya Rai danced at Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Digital Desk
Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Rahul Gandhi, famed for gaffes, mistakenly stated Aishwarya Rai danced at Pran Pratishtha ceremony. | Image:PTI
  3 min read
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is known for his faux passes, bloopers and bloops is back in the limelight after mistakenly claiming that Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai was dancing at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Jan 22. Adding yet one more blunder to his already famous list of embarrassing gaffes, Rahul, while addressing his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Amethi, UP said, "Did you see the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Temple? On one side, Aishwarya Rai was seen dancing, and on the other end, Amitabh Bachchan was coming doing the Balle Balle." 

His comment did not go down well with Twitterati and Aishwarya fans, who slammed the Congress leader for his choice of words. "What is Rahul Gandhi's sick obsession with Aishwarya Rai? It is SO creepy!", tweeted author and speaker Shefali Vaidya. 

“No Feminists Speaking up”

"Rahul G calls Aishwarya Rai a nachne wali. No feminist outrage & no harsh words from Angry Old Woman. Imagine if a BJP leader had made these comments about a nachne wali......!", asked a Twitter user.

"Aishwarya Rai is called Nachne wali by Rahul Gandhi & No Feminist is speaking up. What if the BJP Leader would've called some lady by that name? Well, we'll leave it to that", another user echoed on X (formerly Twitter).



Rahul Gandhi- The Undisputed King of Gaffes

A look at some of his other hilarious gaffes made by RaGa

Amma Canteen or Indira Canteen? 

Rahul had once referred to Karnataka's subsidized food service, the Indira canteen, as "amma" canteen, which is another widely recognized subsidized food provider in Tamil Nadu.

Confused between 'Bhrashtachar' and 'Balatkaar'

While addressing a women's rally in Madhya Pradesh, RaGa had mixed up two Hindi words Bhrashtachar (Corruption) and Balatkaar (Rape) while addressing the escalating incidents of violence against women in the BJP-ruled states.

Factory of Chips, not Potato

Speaking to people in Firozabad, Rahul found himself in hot water after a slip of the tongue during a speech addressing farmers' demands for a 'potato factory" in their area. The gaffe was a simple misunderstanding, a common occurrence in his speeches. What Rahul intended to convey was support for a factory producing potato chips, not a literal "potato factory."

Steve Jobs in the Microsoft?

Raising eyebrows, Rahul Gandhi while addressing students ofNarsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai, said, "One day you're going to run this country, run the institutions, you will be the Steve Jobs in the Microsofts and the leaders…the Facebooks of this country." While it's unclear whether it was a slip of the tongue or a genuine mistake, as Steve Jobs co-founded Apple, not Microsoft.

Confused between MNREGA and NREGA

During a parliamentary session, Rahul Gandhi criticized the NDA government for its stance on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme, commonly known as NREGA. However, in a momentary slip, he referred to it simply as NREGA, omitting Mahatma Gandhi's name. 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 19:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
