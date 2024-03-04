Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday was moved by the dedication of a BJP worker at Chennai airport. Aswanth Pijai, awaited the Prime Minister's arrival despite his personal joys and responsibilities. Pijai, who recently became a father to twins, had yet to meet his newborns. However, driven by unwavering commitment, he chose to welcome PM Modi instead. Upon learning of Pijai’s sacrifice, PM Modi was visibly touched, expressing his emotions on social media.

A very special interaction!



At Chennai airport, one of our Karyakartas, Shri Aswanth Pijai Ji was there to welcome me. He told me that his wife had just given birth to twins but he hadn’t met them yet. I told him he shouldn’t have come here and also conveyed my blessings to him… pic.twitter.com/4Oywc2cSPE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2024

“A very special interaction! At Chennai airport, one of our Karyakartas, Shri Aswanth Pijai Ji was there to welcome me. He told me that his wife had just given birth to twins but he hadn’t met them yet. I told him he shouldn’t have come here and also conveyed my blessings to him and his family. It is heartening to see that our party has such dedicated and devoted Karyakartas. Seeing such love and affection of our karyakartas makes me emotional,” PM Modi shared on X platform.