TRENDING /
Updated September 23rd, 2021 at 13:24 IST

Diesel generator users in Delhi asked to install emission control devices

Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, Sept 23 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has directed all users of diesel generators of 125 KVA and above capacity in the capital to install emission control devices on their DG sets by October end.

In a reminder to an order issued on July 2, the pollution control authority said owners of such DG sets will attract penal action if they don't comply with its directions within 120 days from the date of the first notice.

It said the devices to be installed on DG sets must be approved by one of the five Central Pollution Control Board-recognised laboratories and should capture at least 70 percent of the emissions.

The users of such DG sets also have the option to shift to gas-based generators. PTI GVS.

Published September 23rd, 2021 at 13:24 IST

