Updated September 23rd, 2021 at 13:24 IST
Diesel generator users in Delhi asked to install emission control devices
Diesel generator users in Delhi asked to install emission control devices
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi, Sept 23 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has directed all users of diesel generators of 125 KVA and above capacity in the capital to install emission control devices on their DG sets by October end.
In a reminder to an order issued on July 2, the pollution control authority said owners of such DG sets will attract penal action if they don't comply with its directions within 120 days from the date of the first notice.
Advertisement
It said the devices to be installed on DG sets must be approved by one of the five Central Pollution Control Board-recognised laboratories and should capture at least 70 percent of the emissions.
The users of such DG sets also have the option to shift to gas-based generators. PTI GVS.
Advertisement
DV DV
Advertisement
Published September 23rd, 2021 at 13:24 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Google paid an employee 300% hikeWeb Stories12 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.