Published 14:46 IST, July 19th 2024
Diesel Smuggling Racket Busted at Raigad Port, 3,000 Litres Seized, Four Held
Police have seized 33,000 litres of diesel being smuggled into the country via sea route at Rewas port in Maharashtra's Raigad.
Press Trust Of India
The seized diesel and the trawler in which it was brought is collectively worth Rs 36.40 lakh | Image: PTI/Representative image
