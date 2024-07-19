sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:46 IST, July 19th 2024

Diesel Smuggling Racket Busted at Raigad Port, 3,000 Litres Seized, Four Held

Police have seized 33,000 litres of diesel being smuggled into the country via sea route at Rewas port in Maharashtra's Raigad.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The seized diesel and the trawler in which it was brought is collectively worth Rs 36.40 lakh
14:45 IST, July 19th 2024