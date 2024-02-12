Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 14:19 IST

'Difficult to Implement': Kerala CM Vijayan On Installing PM Modi's Posters in Ration Shops

CM Vijayan affirmed that directives issued by Centre to display PM Modi's posters at ration shops across state are not right and difficult to implement.

Ronit Singh
Kerala CM Vijayan Says 'Difficult to Implement' on PM Modi's Posters in Ration Shops
Kerala CM Vijayan Says 'Difficult to Implement' on PM Modi's Posters in Ration Shops | Image:ANI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kerala: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday affirmed that directives issued by Centre to display Prime Minister Narendra Modi's posters and banners at ration shops across state are not right and a difficult decision to implement.

Chief Minister Vijayan made the remarks in the state assembly after an opposition MLA asked whether the central government had issued such a direction in Kerala.

The Kerala Chief Minister also said that the state government would not comply with the Union's directive to display signboards and flexes featuring the National Food Security Act (NFSA) logo and photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ration shops across the state since they were part of the upcoming Lok Sabha election campaign.

While speaking in the Kerala assembly, Pinarayi Vijayan said, "The ration system has existed in the state for a long time. The central government is directing a new publicity method. It is clear that these directives have been issued in view of the ensuing Lok Sabha election campaign."

"The state government will inform the central government that this is not right and that it is difficult to implement in the state. The state will also check whether it can be informed to the Election Commission of India," said the Chief Minister.

The response came after MLA P Abdul Hameed raised the topic at the question hour in the state assembly about whether the central government issued any direction to put up banners and posters. To which Kerala Civil Supplies Minister GR Anil replied and said that the central government has entrusted the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the food department of the state to put up more than fourteen thousand banners and posters of PM Modi.

He further said that the centre had also directed the installation of PM's selfie points in 550 selected ration shops across the state, adding that FCI officials were also directed to check them.

The Kerala Civil Supplies Minister said, "There is also a direction to use carry bags with central government logos to distribute food items. Using a ration distribution system under NFSA for election publicity is not the right thing." 

Published February 12th, 2024 at 14:19 IST

