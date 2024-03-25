Updated March 25th, 2024 at 14:16 IST
Digital Beggar: Visually-Impaired Man Begging On The Streets Of Guwahati, Video Goes Viral | WATCH
A video of a visually-impaired beggar has surfaced on social media, netizens calling him digital beggar.
India
- 2 min read
Viral News: A video of a visually-impaired beggar has surfaced on social media. This man is not an ordinary beggar, he is a digital beggar.
The viral video is said to be from Guwahati where a man was seen asking for money showing QR code.
The viral video was shared on social media by @somanigaurav comes with a caption, “Stumbled upon a remarkable scene in bustling #Guwahati – a beggar seamlessly integrating digital transactions into his plea for help, using PhonePe! Technology truly knows no bounds. It's a testament to the power of technology to transcend barriers, even those of socio-economic status. A thought-provoking moment that speaks volumes about the evolving landscape of compassion and innovation. Let's ponder on this intriguing intersection of humanity and digital advancement. #TechInclusion #DigitalTransformation #GuwahatiStories" #DigitalIndia #Innovation #Guwahati”
Watch Viral Video:
As shown in the video man stops his car at the signal, the moment he stops his car a beggar approaches his car asking for money.
The beggar has a QR code hanging by his neck. The entire episode shows the increasing adoption of digital payments in India.
This digital beggar episode from Guwahati raises interesting questions about the future of charity and the evolving relationship between human and technology.
Published March 25th, 2024 at 14:16 IST
