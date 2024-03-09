×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 09:11 IST

Digital Creator Converts CPU Into Cooking Processing Unit By Using Motherboard To Cook Aloo Parathas

Viral Video: The digital Creator explains the process and cautions the audience not to try this at home.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Digital creator cooks aloo paratha on CPU
Digital creator cooks aloo paratha on CPU | Image:Instagram
Viral: It's possible that when scrolling through your social media feed, you came across a few strange cooking ideas that didn't quite satisfy your taste buds or eyes. But what happens when cooking takes an entirely different and even dangerous turn, attracting the attention of other creators and even prompting a reply from Swiggy? This was the situation when @lets_tech_official, a digital tech creator, chose to make mini aloo parathas on a CPU surface. Although the process sounds very dangerous at first, it actually looks quite harmless in the video, much like you would do when cooking aloo paratha.

At the beginning of the video, the digital creator applies and evenly distributes oil drops on the CPU surface. He then fills the dough in accordance with that and makes the batter for the aloo paratha. After that, he forms the dough into rounds and places the small aloo parathas on top of the hot, greased CPU. His golden brown color slowly emerges as he carefully tosses the parathas from side to side while they cook, using tweezers. Amazingly, the result is just as perfect as one could hope for from a traditional paratha.

He warns viewers not to try this at home as he walks them through the procedure. He also mentions that he has tried in the past with frying an omelette on the CPU surface, which provoked his interest in trying this unusual technique. Online users didn't take long to express their surprise in the comments section. In addition, Swiggy said, "Mother ke haath ka khaana motherboard pe banaya hua khaana."

Published March 9th, 2024 at 09:11 IST

Viral

