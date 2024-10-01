sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Govinda shot in leg | Justice for Abhaya | J&K Polls | Israel-Hezbollah War |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Digital India Expand! Digi Yatra Now to be Available in Regional, International Languages

Published 13:56 IST, October 1st 2024

Digital India Expand! Digi Yatra Now to be Available in Regional, International Languages

Digi Yatra, which seeks to provide seamless movement at airport check points, will be made available in regional and international languages

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
DIGI YATRA
Digi Yatra, which seeks to provide seamless movement at airport check points, will be made available in regional and international languages | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:56 IST, October 1st 2024