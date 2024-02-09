'Dil Jeet Liya': Jayant Singh Reacts on Bharat Ratna Announcement For Charan Singh

Advertisement

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Bharat Ratna award for India's former prime minister and famous Jat leader Choudhary Charan Singh. Jayant Chaudhary is the grandson of Chaudhary Charan Singh.

"Dil Jeet Liya" said Jayant Singh over government's decision of conferring India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, to Jayant Singh. The matter also came up in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, where Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Speaker Satish Mahana, and Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Khanna hailed the decision and lauded the farmers' leader. The RLD leaders had earlier put forth the demand to pass a resolution in the ongoing budget session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly to confer Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Advertisement

Charan Singh served as the fifth prime minister of India between July and August in 1979. He also served as the chief minister of UP on two occasions- from April 3, 1967 to February 25, 1968 and from February 18, 1970 to October 1, 1970.

Advertisement

Along with Charan Singh, former PM PV Narasimha Rao and scientist MS Swaminathan have also been conferred with Bharat Ratna. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi hails Charan Singh

It is the good fortune of our government that former Prime Minister of the country Chaudhary Charan Singh is being honored with Bharat Ratna, said PM Modi in a post on X.

Remembering former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, PM Modi said, “It is the good fortune of our government that former Prime Minister of the country Chaudhary Charan Singh is being honored with Bharat Ratna. This honor is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. He had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers. Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country and even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation building. He also stood firm against the Emergency. His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency is inspiring to the entire nation.”

Advertisement



