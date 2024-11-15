Published 08:01 IST, November 15th 2024
No Songs on Alcohol, Drugs: Telangana Govt's Notice to Diljit Dosanjh for Hyderabad Concert
Telangana government has issued specific guidelines, prohibiting songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Diljit dosanjh | Image: IANS
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
08:01 IST, November 15th 2024