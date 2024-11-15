sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tulsi Gabbard | Donald Trump | Bomb Scare | Air Pollution | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • No Songs on Alcohol, Drugs: Telangana Govt's Notice to Diljit Dosanjh for Hyderabad Concert

Published 08:01 IST, November 15th 2024

No Songs on Alcohol, Drugs: Telangana Govt's Notice to Diljit Dosanjh for Hyderabad Concert

Telangana government has issued specific guidelines, prohibiting songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Diljit dosanjh
Diljit dosanjh | Image: IANS
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

08:01 IST, November 15th 2024