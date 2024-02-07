Direct Tax Demands of Rs 10,000-25,000 to be Withdrawn. How Will it Benefit 1 Cr Taxpayers?

Advertisement

Budget 2024: In her interim Budget 2024 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Centre would not pursue the recovery of old and disputed direct taxes up to ₹25,000 until the financial year 2009-10. This decision reflects a shift in the government's approach, signalling a temporary reprieve for taxpayers in relation to these specific tax liabilities. She also stated that direct taxes demand up to ₹ 10,000 from the financial years 2010-11 to 2014-15 will also be withdrawn.

One crore taxpayers to be benefitted

"There are a large number of petty, non-verified, non-reconciled or disputed direct tax demands, many of them dating as far back as 1962, which continue to remain on the books, causing anxiety to honest taxpayers and hindering refunds of subsequent years. I propose to withdraw such outstanding direct tax demands up ₹ 25,000 pertaining to the period up to financial year 2009-10, and up to ₹ 10,000 for financial years 2010-11 to 2014-15. This is expected to benefit about a crore taxpayers", Sitharaman said.

No Change in Tax Slabs

Moreover, the central government neither tweaked nor put any additional tax burden on citizens, in the interim Budget for 2024-25 tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. "Keeping with the convention, I do not propose to make any changes relating to taxation and propose to retain the same tax rates for direct taxes and indirect taxes including import duties," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.