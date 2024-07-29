sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections 2024 | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Manu Bhaker |

Published 21:46 IST, July 29th 2024

Discrepancy in Number Of Votes Polled And Votes Counted In 538 Constituencies In LS Polls: ADR

Poll rights body ADR has claimed that there is a discrepancy in the number of votes polled and the number of votes counted in 538 constituencies in LS election.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
ADR Alleges Vote Discrepancies in 538 Constituencies In LS Polls
ADR Alleges Vote Discrepancies in 538 Constituencies In LS Polls | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

21:46 IST, July 29th 2024