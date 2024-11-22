Published 15:21 IST, November 22nd 2024
‘Disparaging’: Doctors Demand Rahul Gandhi’s Apology Over 'Memory Loss' Remarks On Joe Biden
Rahul had said PM Modi appears to be suffering “memory loss” like the “former President” of the US
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Rahul had said PM Modi appears to be suffering “memory loss” like the “former President” of the US | Image: ANI
15:21 IST, November 22nd 2024