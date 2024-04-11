×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 09:08 IST

Disproportionate Assets Case: DK Shivakumar Gets Notice From Karnataka Lokayukta

The case was earlier being probed by the CBI but later was handed over to Lokayukta this year.

Reported by: Digital Desk
They're Losing MPs, So They're..: DK Shivakumar After BJP Protest Over Assault on Bengaluru Trader
DA Case: DK Shivakumar Gets Notice From Karnataka Lokayukta | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Bengaluru: The Lokayukta Police, probing the disproportionate assets (DA) case against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, has asked him to submit all the documents necessary for investigation.

"There has been a CBI case against you. The case has been transferred to the Lokayukta. During the CBI investigation you have submitted information and documents. Do submit the same documents and information to Lokayukta too," read the Lokayukta notice to Shivakumar.

Shivakumar is accused of amassing wealth to the tune of Rs 74.93 crore that are disproportionate to his income. Meanwhile, he has denied any wrongdoings and stated that he would fight the case "legally". 

The Congress leader has also repeatedly accused the BJP of harassing him by misusing central agencies.

Last year, the Siddaramaiah-led government in the state withdrew its consent for the probe, citing incorrect procedure. The CBI has challenged this withdrawal in the Karnataka High Court, which is currently hearing the case. 
 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 09:08 IST

