Published 09:45 IST, July 11th 2024

Disproportionate Assets Case: Lokayukta Raids Govt Officers, Engineers in Karnataka

The Superintendents of the districts supervised the raids and carried out searches in 56 locations, the sources added.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A Tehsildar in Kolar, Superintending Engineer, Executive Engineer and Assistant Executive Engineer were among those houses raided.
Image: Republic
