March 6th, 2024
Disqualified MLA Resigns From Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee
Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee working president Rajindra Rana on Wednesday tendered his resignation from his post.
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee working president Rajindra Rana on Wednesday tendered his resignation from his post. Rana's decision comes amidst heightened political tensions following his disqualification, along with five other rebel Congress MLAs, by the Speaker for defying the party's whip asking them to be present in the assembly.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
