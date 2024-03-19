Advertisement

Bengaluru: A married couple in Bengaluru was allegedly abused, pushed, assaulted and threatened by their neighbour as the couple had reportedly parked their car in front of the alleged neighbour’s house in the area, which has been designated as a public parking lot. A few purported disturbing videos of the incident have also surfaced on social media, wherein the couple can be seen being thrashed up by a group of men and women at night.

In the video, it is being claimed that the couple was being beaten badly for parking his car in front of their house in a public space.

Three accused have been arrested, says police source

The video shows two persons thrashing, dragging and abusing a man while pointing at his car. When the victim tries to fight back, the two alleged persons more violently push him to the ground, kicking him repeatedly, while his wife is being threatened by a group of women for trying to capture the incident on her mobile phone.

The entire incident was filmed by another neighbour and put on social media, wherein the man can be seen being beaten up by the accused and her wife shouting for help while trying to capture the incident on her mobile. The video immediately went viral on social media.

As per the reports, the victims, who have been identified as Sahishnu and his wife Rohini, a resident of Karnataka’s Shivamogga, were reportedly moved into an apartment in the area just a day ago.

Following the incident, the local police have reportedly registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against three people and have arrested them.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

