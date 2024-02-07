Updated January 29th, 2024 at 17:41 IST
Disturbing Video: Child Attacked by Pack Of Stray Dogs In Ghaziabad Apartment Complex
Ghaziabad News: The dogs attacked the kid while he was playing outside in the compound area.
Ghaziabad: A video has been doing rounds on social media where a pack of stray dogs can be seen attacking a child inside a residential society in Ghaziabad. The incident took place in broad daylight while the kid was playing outside in the compound area. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.
The footage captures a distressing scene of dogs attacking and pulling a helpless child on the ground. Fortunately, a man intervened, rescuing the child from the clutches of the dogs.
Last week, a two-year-old boy sustained multiple injuries when he was attacked by two dogs in east Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar area. Owners of the dogs were booked in connection with the incident.
In the video, the toddler’s mother was seen carrying him in her arms when she was suddenly attacked by one of the dogs. The dog was seen pulling at the child’s foot. His mother fell while trying to protect him and some people rushed to her rescue. Soon after another woman pulled away the dog from the boy and his mother, another dog attacked him. The boy’s mother sustained minor injuries in the incident
Before that, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl suffered three fractures and received multiple stitches when she was attacked by a Pitbull in north Delhi’s Burari on January 2.
In another incident, a seven-year-old girl sustained multiple injuries when she was attacked by her neighbour’s American Bully dog in Rohini on January 9.
Published January 29th, 2024 at 17:41 IST
