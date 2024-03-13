Advertisement

Viral: A local restaurant's takeout fish curry gave a woman in Nagaland a shocking surprise when she realized there were live maggots in it.

What Are Maggots?

Fly larvae, or maggots, typically breed in decomposing organic debris. Depending on the species of fly, they can range in size and are often white or yellowish. The restaurant in Pherima, Chumukedima appears to have followed poor food storage and hygiene methods, as evidenced by the presence of live maggots in their cuisine. Food that has been contaminated with maggots is not only disturbing to look at, but it also offers a serious health concern.

Netizens React Strongly

After being posted to Instagram by @hornbilltvofficial, the video has received over 15,000 views. Discussions about the significance of food safety laws and routine inspections in the food service sector have been spurred by this incident.

It's not the first time that a customer has been served food that has been seasoned with both live and dead insects. An otherwise delightful Zomato meal for a Hyderabad family was made sad when a dead lizard was discovered hiding inside chicken biryani. The family shared pictures of the uninvited guest on social media, provoking a blast of remarks when their expectations for a fantastic evening were shattered.