Divya Pahuja Murder Case: Doctors at Agroha Medical College in Hisar who carried out a post-mortem examination on Divya Pahuja's body have retrieved a bullet from her head. Four doctors, including two women doctors conducted the post-mortem examination under the direction of Dr. Mohan Singh. After postmortem examination, while the body has been handed over to her family, the viscera has been preserved for further investigation.

Earlier on Saturday, Gurugram Police recovered former model Divya Pahuja's body from a canal in Tohana, Haryana. The body was identified after being retrieved from the canal and it was presumed to have been there for 11 days. For the unversed, Divya, a former model, was shot dead allegedly by hotel owner Abhijeet Singh in Gurugram. Later, a CCTV footage had gone viral wherein Abhijeet, along with two others, were seen dragging the body into a car.

Divya Pahuja Case: What Happened So Far

Divya Pahuja's body was identified through a tattoo on her back, which could be seen in one of her old pictures.

Pahuja’s family demanded a CBI investigation into the matter. Naina Pahuja, sister of Divya, told the media that the investigation should be handed over to the CBI as soon as possible so that the truth can come out. She also raised questions about the police investigation into the matter.

The accused responsible for disposing of the body, Balraj Gill, was taken into five-day remand after being produced before a city court on Sunday. As of now, 5 people have been taken into custody. Abhijeet (56) and two hotel employees — Hemraj (28) and Omprakash (23), Megha Phogat (20) and Balraj Gill.

On January 2, Pahuja was taken to Hotel City Point by five people and shot in the head inside room number 111 because she had allegedly been extorting money from the hotel owner, Abhijeet Singh (56), by blackmailing him with his “obscene pictures”, police had said earlier.

Divya was in jail for over seven years for conspiring a “fake encounter” of her partner gangster Sandeep Gandoli in Mumbai with Gurugram police and rival gang leader Virendra Kumar alias Binder Gujjar on February 6, 2016.

At the time of Gandoli’s killing, Gujjar was in prison but had hatched the plan with the help of his brother Manoj and roped in Divya.

Mumbai Police registered an FIR against five police personnel, Divya, her mother and others. The Bombay High Court granted bail to Divya in June 2023.