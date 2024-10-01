sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pune Chopper Crash | Middle East Conflict | Walz vs Vance | MUDA Scam | Nepal Floods |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • DJ Music Systems, Firecrackers Banned During Religious Processions In Hyderabad, Details Here

Published 19:11 IST, October 1st 2024

DJ Music Systems, Firecrackers Banned During Religious Processions In Hyderabad, Details Here

A ban has been imposed on the usage of DJ sound systems and firecrackers during religious processions in the Hyderabad, police said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
DJ Music Systems, Firecrackers Banned During Religious Processions In Hyderabad, Details Here
DJ Music Systems, Firecrackers Banned During Religious Processions In Hyderabad, Details Here | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:11 IST, October 1st 2024