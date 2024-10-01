Published 19:11 IST, October 1st 2024
DJ Music Systems, Firecrackers Banned During Religious Processions In Hyderabad, Details Here
A ban has been imposed on the usage of DJ sound systems and firecrackers during religious processions in the Hyderabad, police said.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
DJ Music Systems, Firecrackers Banned During Religious Processions In Hyderabad, Details Here | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:11 IST, October 1st 2024