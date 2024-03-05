Updated March 5th, 2024 at 11:25 IST
'India is Not a Nation': DMK Leader A Raja's Secessionist Remarks At Stalin's Birthday
A Raja made the remarks while speaking at the event in Coimbatore organised to mark 71st birthday of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on March 3
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Chennai: After calling Hindu religion a menace for the entire world, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Nilgiris MP A Raja has allegedly claimed that India is not a nation.
While speaking at the event in Coimbatore organised to mark 71st birthday of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on March 3, Raja said that India is not a nation but a subcontinent. The DMK deputy general secretary said that for being a nation, it is necessary that the entire nation speaks one single language.
Advertisement
“India is never a nation. One nation means one language, one tradition and one culture. Then only it is one nation. India is not a nation but a subcontinent. What’s the reason? Here, Tamil is one nation and one country. Malayalam is one language, one nation and one country. Oriya is a nation, a language and a country. All these nations make up India. So, India is not country it is a subcontinent,” said A Raja.
(This is a breaking copy)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published March 5th, 2024 at 11:25 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
LTTS partners with Intel to scale Edge AI solutionsTech 10 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.