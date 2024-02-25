Updated February 25th, 2024 at 19:20 IST
DMK Member & Film Producer Jaffer Sadiq Expelled for Alleged involvement in Drug Smuggling
- India
- 1 min read
Chennai: Tamil film producer and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) Chennai West Deputy Organiser (NRI Wing), AR Jaffer Sadiq, has been permanently kicked from the party following allegations of involvement in drug smuggling activities. The announcement came on Sunday, with the party urging its members to sever ties with Sadiq immediately.
Sadiq is among the four individuals that are under Delhi police and NCB’s radar for the alleged involvement in the recently busted international drug cartel’s operation.
Published February 25th, 2024 at 19:19 IST
