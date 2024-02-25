Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 19:20 IST

DMK Member & Film Producer Jaffer Sadiq Expelled for Alleged involvement in Drug Smuggling

Sadiq is among the four individuals that are under Delhi police and NCB’s radar for the alleged involvement in the recently busted international drug cartel’s o

Digital Desk
Jaffer Sadiq
Jaffer Sadiq | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Chennai: Tamil film producer and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) Chennai West Deputy Organiser (NRI Wing), AR Jaffer Sadiq, has been permanently kicked from the party following allegations of involvement in drug smuggling activities. The announcement came on Sunday, with the party urging its members to sever ties with Sadiq immediately.

Sadiq is among the four individuals that are under Delhi police and NCB’s radar for the alleged involvement in the recently busted international drug cartel’s operation. 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 19:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

3 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

3 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

3 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

21 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

21 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

21 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

21 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

21 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

21 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

21 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Poverty in India in low single digit, close to or below 5%: NITI Aayog

    Economy News13 minutes ago

  2. Most UCL goals under Ancelotti at Real Madrid

    Web Stories19 minutes ago

  3. Sunil Gavaskar advocates for R Ashwin to lead India in Dharamshala

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  4. NCB Joins Delhi Police to Bust Multinational Drug Cartel

    India News35 minutes ago

  5. INLD Haryana Chief Nafe Singh Rathee Shot Dead, Several Injured

    Politics News38 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo