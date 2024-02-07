DMK MLA's Son and Daughter-in-Law Arrested in Domestic Help Assault Case

Advertisement

Chennai: Chennai Police, on Thursday, arrested the son of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Karunanithi's son Anto Mathivanan and daughter-in-law Marlina Anne for allegedly physically assaulting an 18-year-old domestic help working at their house.

MLA I Karunanithi's son and daughter-in-law were allegedly on the run ever since the hep made allegations of physical assault and torture against the couple at their residence in Thiruvanmiyur at Chennai. The girl was rescued by her mother and admitted to Ulundhurpettai Government Hospital on the 17th of January.

Later, the girl came forward to register a complaint and stated that she was allegedly beaten up with slippers, broomsticks and cooking equipment.

The domestic help accused the couple of physically torturing her as well as denying her medical care. In a video shared by an NGO last week, the Dalit girl recounted the alleged abuse by stating, “Even when I didn’t do the smallest of tasks well, they'd slap me. Once they asked me to prepare food by 6 am because they were travelling. I hadn’t slept till 2 am the previous night; no one can survive without sleeping. I could only get up by 7 am. Just because I couldn’t keep the food ready, they burnt my hands with a hair straightener.”

Contrary to the allegations, the DMK MLA Karunanithi denied any wrongdoing by his family, asserting that his son and daughter-in-law had been supportive of the girl's education and even provided her with jewellery.

He said, “I usually don't visit my son's house. The girl had made a mistake, and they reprimanded her for it. Despite that, they are assisting her with her studies, facilitating online classes, and have provided her with jewellery and other necessities.” He further denied the allegations by calling them 'politically motivated.'