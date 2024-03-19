×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 13th, 2022 at 19:12 IST

DMK MP gives Rs 1 lakh as financial help to Khargone rape victim

DMK MP gives Rs 1 lakh as financial help to Khargone rape victim

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indore, May 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar S on Friday said he had provided Rs 1 lakh as financial assistance to a 11-year-old rape victim after meeting her kin in a private hospital here.

Senthilkumar, who represents Dharamapuri Lok Sabha constituency in the southern state, is a radiologist by profession and is a member of the Parliament's standing committee on health and family welfare.

Advertisement

He said he came to know about the case through social media and asserted there was no political motive in helping her by coming all the way to Madhya Pradesh.

The DMK MP, who tweeted about his donation as well as the medical condition of the victim, who had suffered severe injuries to the private part and internal organs, said he was just providing moral support.

Advertisement

The girl was raped on March 11 in Khargone and the accused was held the same day, Maheshwar police station in charge Pankaj Tiwari said, adding that a charge sheet under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been submitted in court.

The court had also directed that the victim's family be given assistance of Rs 25,000, while the Khargone administration has provided Rs 1 lakh, Tiwari said.

Advertisement

He said the child was in an Indore hospital currently as a childhood ailment had resurfaced.

A doctor from the facility here said two minor surgeries have been performed to bring an infection under control and the child is slated to undergo four more operations. PTI HWP MAS BNM BNM

Advertisement

Published May 13th, 2022 at 19:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Who is nayab saini

LS Polls LIVE Updates

a minute ago
SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu

Rajamouli On SSMB29

3 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

6 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC to Hear Pleas

7 minutes ago
Holi weekend trips

Long Weekend Trips

8 minutes ago
Nvidia China chip launch

Nvidia

11 minutes ago
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid

Taliban Retaliates

13 minutes ago
S Ramadoss' PMK to ally with BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

14 minutes ago
Hajipur Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras

Paras Likely To Resign

18 minutes ago
BREAKING: SC Agrees to Hear Pleas Seeking Stay on CAA Implementation on March 19

SC to Hear CAA Pleas

23 minutes ago
Nikkei hits 40K

Nikkei slips

24 minutes ago
Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh to Take Oath

25 minutes ago
Delhi pollution

Pollution

33 minutes ago
Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim caught smoking

an hour ago
Rohini Acharya, Lalu Prasad's Daughter

Rohini Acharya

an hour ago
CDS General Anil Chauhan

CDS on China

an hour ago
Jobs

DSSSB Recruitment 2024

an hour ago
Crime

Man Stabs Kin

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 10 Dead, Several Injured as 5-Storey Building Collapsed in Kolkata

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Don't Shout at Me: CJI Rebukes Lawyers During Electoral Bonds Hearing

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Assam to Register CAA Applications of 3-5 Lakh Excluded From NRC: Sarma

    India News14 hours ago

  4. BREAKING: IPS Officer Vivek Sahay Appointed West Bengal DGP

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Azam Khan Sentenced to 7-Year Jail Term in Dungarpur case

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo