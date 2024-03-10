Advertisement

New Delhi: A day after former DMK functionary and film producer Jaffer Sadiq was arrested in connection with an international drug trafficking racket, the BJP, on Sunday, said that the arrest shows that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has now become the ‘Drug Marketing Kazhagam’. Furthermore, the party demanded an explanation from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin regarding his party's relationship with the accused. During a press conference, BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan targeted Stalin and said: “Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, daughter-in-law of Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed a film produced by Jaffer Sadiq. All his social media posts show how close he was with Tamil Nadu sports minister (Udayanidhi Stalin), son of MK Stalin.”

"We believe that Jaffer Sadiq used all his political connections in illicit drug trafficking in various countries. It seems that while being an office-bearer of the ruling party (DMK), he developed a very strong network with the police. In one picture, DGP is seen presenting some kind of award to this accused," Srinivasan said.

Advertisement

During the press conference, BJP leader Tom Vadakkan said that “Stalin and company have reduced the DMK government (in Tamil Nadu) into a drug marketing Kazhagam,” and asked whether drug trafficking was acceptable to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"Is this the kind of alignment you are trying to bring in Tamil Nadu?" he asked.

Advertisement

He said illegal drug trafficking is against the national interest and only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah can firmly deal with the menace.

He appealed to the people to "give them another chance" by voting for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha Sabha polls to see drug peddlers in jail.

Advertisement

Sadiq was arrested in Delhi on the basis of specific intelligence inputs and he is the "mastermind and kingpin" of a trans-national pseudoephedrine smuggling racket spread across Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia from India, NCB deputy director general (operations) Gyaneshwar Singh said on Saturday.

After Sadiq's arrest, Singh told reporters that Sadiq's linkages with the Tamil and Hindi film industries and some "high-profile" people apart from some instances of "political funding" were under the scanner of the agency.

Advertisement

Sources told PTI that a high-profile DMK leader could soon be summoned by the NCB for questioning with regard to some monetary transactions worth a few lakh rupees.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will soon register a money laundering case to probe this racket by taking cognisance of this NCB case, the agency sources said.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.