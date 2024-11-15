Published 21:42 IST, November 15th 2024
DMRC’s New ‘Make In India’ Metro Train Set, For Phase 4 Operations, Arrives In Delhi
The first Metro train set for the Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 operations, on Friday, arrived in the national capital.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
First Metro train set ordered for Delhi Metro's Phase 4 operations arrives in Delhi | Image: Republic
