Published 21:42 IST, November 15th 2024

DMRC’s New ‘Make In India’ Metro Train Set, For Phase 4 Operations, Arrives In Delhi

The first Metro train set for the Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 operations, on Friday, arrived in the national capital.

First Metro train set ordered for Delhi Metro's Phase 4 operations arrives in Delhi
First Metro train set ordered for Delhi Metro's Phase 4 operations arrives in Delhi | Image: Republic
