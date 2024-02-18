Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2023 at 09:53 IST

Do not click selfies with fellow tourists without their permission: Goa govt issues advisory

Next time when you are in Goa and want to take selfies with other tourists or click their pictures, take their permission. Check why.

Press Trust Of India
Goa
Image: Goa govt issues advisory (Shutterstock) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Next time when you are in Goa and want to take selfies with other tourists or click their pictures, take their permission before doing so in order to respect privacy.

This instruction forms part of an advisory issued by the Goa tourism department for tourists, and the set of directives is aimed to protect the privacy of travellers, ensure their safety and avoid getting cheated by unscrupulous elements, among other things.

"Do not take selfies and photographs without permission of other tourists/strangers, especially while sunbathing or sea swimming, so as to respect their privacy," according to the advisory issued on Thursday.

The advisory prohibits holidaymakers from taking selfies at dangerous locations like steep cliffs and sea rocks to avoid accidents and also highlights several other issues related to the tourism industry.

The department has advised travellers visiting the coastal state not to destroy or damage heritage sites by scribbling graffiti or resort to other forms of disfiguring monuments.

"Do not hire illegal private taxis. Insist on metered fares to avoid overcharging," said the advisory and asked visitors to diligently follow all rules.

It has advised travellers to book accommodation with legal hotels/villas or housing facilities registered with the Department of Tourism.

"Consumption of alcohol in open areas like beaches, etc is prohibited and is a punishable offence. However, alcohol may be consumed responsibly inside the legally licensed premises like shacks/restaurants, hotels etc," the advisory said.

The department has said that tourists in Goa, which receives lakhs of holidaymakers every year from various parts of India and abroad, should refrain from hiring private vehicles/renting cabs/motorbikes that are not registered with the transport department and those that do not hold a valid permit.

"Tourists are advised not to entertain illegal touts or agents for booking water sports and river cruises. Tourists must insist on a registration certificate issued by the tourism department while booking such services and book such services only from registered travel agents or registered online portals," it said.

The advisory has said cooking food in open areas is prohibited and violation of this rule may lead to prosecution besides seizure of cooking items and imposition of penalty up to Rs 50,000. 

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2023 at 09:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

16 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

16 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

16 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

16 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

19 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

21 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

a day ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

a day ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sivakarthikeyan Celebrates 39th Birthday On The Sets Of SK23

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Toy cars disrupts a Bundesliga clash

    Videos11 minutes ago

  3. Maha Shivratri 2024: Know The Correct Date, History, Significance

    Lifestyle12 minutes ago

  4. Rawalpindi Commissioner Admits 'Manipulating' Results of Pakistan Polls

    World13 minutes ago

  5. Tourist inflow in Himachal Pradesh surged by 6% in 2023

    Economy News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo