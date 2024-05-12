Advertisement

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole over his statements on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir and said that such leaders have no right to be in politics. PM Modi's comment came after Patole said that after the INDIA bloc comes to power, a purification of the Ram Mandir will be held by the four Shankaracharyas of India.

“Four Shankaracharyas said that proper rituals were not followed (during the inauguration and consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Temple). What we are saying is that we will do it according to what the Shankaracharays say,” Patole remarked.

PM Modi during Saturday's rally in Odisha's Bargarh said that Patole's remarks came after President Droupadi Murmu visited the Ram Mandir. “Our President Droupadi Murmu visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya a few days back, offered prayers and sought blessings from Ram Lalla for the welfare of the country... One day after her visit, one of the biggest leaders of the Congress party said that we would do the purification of the Ram Temple with Gangajal. Do such people have the right to be in Indian politics?” Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

“I want the Congress party, which insulted President Droupadi Murmu ji to have its deposits forfeited on all the seats. This is an insult to the country, tribal society and mothers and sisters," PM Modi claimed, addressing a rally in Bargarh, Odisha.

During the rally, Modi also alleged the Congress wants to alter the Constitution of India and take the reservation rights of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Castes (OBC) and give them to their “vote bank”, which is Indian Muslims.

"Congress wants to change the Constitution. They want to take the reservation rights of SCs, STs and OBCs and give them to their vote bank. But the guardian of the Indian Constitution is an Adivasi woman... Your Prime Minister is from the OBC community. I assure you, nobody will take away your rights!" the PM added.

(With inputs from agencies)