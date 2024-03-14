×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 09:35 IST

Do They Have Right to Refuse: Amit Shah Slams Mamata, Stalin For Opposing CAA Rules

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday slammed opposition parties for stating that they won't allow the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Do They Have Right to Refuse: Amit Shah Slams Mamata, Stalin For Opposing CAA Rules
Do They Have Right to Refuse: Amit Shah Slams Mamata, Stalin For Opposing CAA Rules | Image:ANI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday slammed opposition parties including West Bengal's Trinamool Congress, Tamil Nadu's DMK and Kerala's Left Democratic Front (LDF) for stating that they won't allow the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act. 

The Home Minister asserted that the CAA does not violate any provision of the constitution and only the central government is empowered to enact laws concerning citizenship and implement them.

Advertisement

In an interview with news agency ANI, Amit Shah said that CAA has been brought by the Modi government and "it is impossible to repeal it". He accused the opposition leaders of practicing "politics of appeasement".

"Do you have the right that you can refuse its implementation? They also understand that they do not have the rights. In our Constitution, the right to make laws concerning citizenship has been given only to Parliament. This is a Central subject, not the state's, both the law and its implementation," Amit Shah said.

Advertisement

He asserted that all political parties would come on board and cooperate after the Lok Sabha election.

"Article 11 of our Constitution gives all the powers to make rules regarding citizenship to the Parliament. I think everyone will cooperate after the elections. They are spreading misinformation for appeasement politics," he said.

Advertisement

The Centre notified the rules for implementation of CAA earlier this week on March 11. The bill was passed by Parliament in December 2019, the first year of the second successive term of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With the Centre notifying rules for CAA implementation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the law and said they will not implement it in their states. 

Advertisement

The Congress has slammed the Centre over the timing of implementation of CAA, saying the rules have been notified ahead of Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year.

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 09:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shaitaan Day 1

Shaitaan Mins ₹100 Cr WW

a few seconds ago
BJP Drops 21% of Sitting MPs in 2 Lok Sabha Candidates List | What's The Strategy?

BJP Drops 21% MPs

a minute ago
RBI

Rise in CIBIL complaints

2 minutes ago
X Men Actress Olivia Munn Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Olivia's Cancer Diagnosis

5 minutes ago
FIR charges against Sheikh Shahjahan

Shahjahan's Bro Summoned

7 minutes ago
Representative image of nurses.

UPUMS Nursing Officer

10 minutes ago
One Dead and 29 rescued after gold mine collapses in Australia

Ballarat Gold Mine

12 minutes ago
Income Tax Raid

Balkrishna Industries

15 minutes ago
Dalal Street

Sensex, Nifty rebound

16 minutes ago
Mercedes Mone

Mone debuts in AEW

19 minutes ago
Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Yuvraj Singh on MI

21 minutes ago
Stott Pilates

Attain better posture

22 minutes ago
Paul Alexander - The man with Iron lung

Paul Alexander Dies at 78

23 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Kolkata Man Killed

40 minutes ago
Moringa Leaves

Moringa Leaves Benefits

42 minutes ago
Demat accounts rise

Demat accounts rises

42 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

43 minutes ago
Importance of an uninterrupted nap

World Sleep Day 2024

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MHA to Set Up Helpline for Those Seeking Indian Citizenship Under CAA

    India News11 hours ago

  2. Supreme Court Chief Justice Felicitates Daughter Of Supreme Court Cook

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Mysuru's 31-Year-Old 'King' Yaduveer Wadiyar Given BJP LS Poll Ticket

    India News12 hours ago

  4. Simultaneous Elections Spur India's GDP, Ex Prez Kovind-Led Panel Told

    India News12 hours ago

  5. LS Polls: BJP Drops Several Sitting MPs in Its Second List of Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo