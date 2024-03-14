Do They Have Right to Refuse: Amit Shah Slams Mamata, Stalin For Opposing CAA Rules | Image:ANI/File

Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday slammed opposition parties including West Bengal's Trinamool Congress, Tamil Nadu's DMK and Kerala's Left Democratic Front (LDF) for stating that they won't allow the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Home Minister asserted that the CAA does not violate any provision of the constitution and only the central government is empowered to enact laws concerning citizenship and implement them.

Advertisement

In an interview with news agency ANI, Amit Shah said that CAA has been brought by the Modi government and "it is impossible to repeal it". He accused the opposition leaders of practicing "politics of appeasement".

"Do you have the right that you can refuse its implementation? They also understand that they do not have the rights. In our Constitution, the right to make laws concerning citizenship has been given only to Parliament. This is a Central subject, not the state's, both the law and its implementation," Amit Shah said.

Advertisement

He asserted that all political parties would come on board and cooperate after the Lok Sabha election.

"Article 11 of our Constitution gives all the powers to make rules regarding citizenship to the Parliament. I think everyone will cooperate after the elections. They are spreading misinformation for appeasement politics," he said.

Advertisement

The Centre notified the rules for implementation of CAA earlier this week on March 11. The bill was passed by Parliament in December 2019, the first year of the second successive term of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With the Centre notifying rules for CAA implementation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the law and said they will not implement it in their states.

Advertisement

The Congress has slammed the Centre over the timing of implementation of CAA, saying the rules have been notified ahead of Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year.