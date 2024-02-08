English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 18:06 IST

Do You Consider Yourself Underweight? Get In Shape With THIS Massive Amchi Mumbai Samosa | WATCH

Enjoy hot, crispy fried samosas stuffed with onions and potatoes? You don't need to search any more because a gigantic samosa is here to satisfy your hunger.

Viral: Are you a samosa lover? Apologies, let's reword that query. If you're a samosa fan, what's the most you could possibly eat in one sitting? Three, four, five or a maximum of six is the typical response to this. Could you imagine that a confectionery in Mumbai claims to be able to serve 6.5 kg of single samosa? The enormous snack will leave you speechless and has drawn the attention of "Road of Mumbai," a blogger who used to be extremely popular on X, formerly Twitter.

Enjoy hot, crispy fried samosas stuffed with onions and potatoes? You don't need to search any more because a gigantic samosa is here to satisfy your hunger. The video, which was first posted on Instagram by a food blogger, provides a peek of a Mumbai confectionery store. A worker is seen in the video holding the large samosa and using a weight machine to measure its weight.

The video has received a ton of feedback and over 30,000 views. Upon witnessing the enormous samosa, many reacted shock and expressed concern about the numerous health issues that could arise from consuming just one. On the other hand, other people were eager to taste the massive samosa. 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 18:06 IST

