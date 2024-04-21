Advertisement

Patna: A shocking incident unfolded in Bihar where a woman died after a junior hospital staff performed a sterilisation surgery on her in the absence of a doctor. The deceased has been identified as Babita Devi (28).



The incident was reported in Musrigharari in Samastipur district, about 80 km from state capital Patna. The healthcare unit is located on the first floor of a two-storey building.

According to sources, Babita Devi was brought to Anisha healthcare centre for a sterilisation surgery.

Sources revealed that despite the doctor not being present there, the compounder proceeded to conduct the surgery on the woman.

She was brought to the hospital at around 9 am and the procedure began at around 11 am.

One of her relatives claimed that about an hour after she had been operated on, Babita was rushed to a hospital in Mohanpur (about 10 km away). The relative claimed that her family was not told anything about her condition.

Babita’s death came to light only when her relatives touched her to check on her and found her lying cold. Soon after, they brought her body back to the healthcare center.

The incident prompted her family to hold a protest against the hospital staff.

