New Delhi: A horrific incident of brutal murder of an elderly doctor (Physician) in Southeast Delhi's Jangpura area has surfaced revealing the absolute brutal torture to the victim during robbery. The probe into the matter disclosed that the accused hit the doctor multiple times on his head with a blunt object before strangulating him with a dog leash. The investigating team of the Southeast Delhi revealed that as many as four accused were involved in the shocking murder for robbery incident.

According to the police, in a CCTV footage accessed by the police, it was found that the 3 accused entered the house of the doctor, while one stood outside to keep an eye, if anyone raises an alarm.

A senior police official stated that the deceased identified as Yogesh Chandra Paul, a 63-year-old physician, was found dead in his home in Jangpura Extension on Friday, with his hands tied.

Police are searching for all the four accused

The police accessed footage from a CCTV camera near Paul's house that showed four suspects.

A police officer aware of the investigation said one suspect stood outside while the other three entered the house.

The accused beat up Paul, gagged him and tied him to a chair. They dragged the chair with Paul tied to it to the kitchen where they hit him on the head with a blunt object and strangled him with a dog leash, the officer said.

The accused had locked Paul's two dogs in the bathroom. They then ransacked the house before fleeing. The police have registered a case of murder and robbery and are investigating it from various angles.

"We have not ruled out the possibility of some insider or someone known to Paul being involved," the officer said.

Paul lived with his wife Neena Paul, a doctor at a Delhi government hospital. She was at work when her husband was murdered. One of their daughters lives in Canada while the other lives in Noida. Both are married.

The matter came to light after Neena Paul returned home, the police said.

Neighbours said Paul was a popular doctor in the area as he ran a clinic from his house. He used to treat the poor without charge and even gave them medicines for free.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast Delhi) Rajesh Deo said, they have strong leads and the investigation is at a crucial stage. Raids are being conducted at various locations to nab the accused.

On Saturday, Paul's neighbours held a candle march in the locality. Some residents alleged poor police patrolling led to the murder.

