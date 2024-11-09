Published 15:43 IST, November 9th 2024
Doctor Cheated of Rs 3.84 cr by Three Karnataka-Based Fraudsters
A Thane-based doctor was duped of Rs 3.84 crore by three individuals who promised profits from a civic contract to supply medical devices, police said Saturday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
