New Delhi: In a distressing incident, police recovered the body of a 63-year-old doctor from his south Delhi residence under mysterious circumstances.

According to sources, his body was found with his throat slit, hands and feet tied at Jangpura area. The deceased was identified as Yogesh Chander Paul, a general physician.

Police suspect it to be a case of murder while committing robbery as preliminary probe suggested that he was allegedly killed by robbers. Sources in police revealed that three or four people may have been involved in the murder and robbery.

Police said they received a call at 6.50 pm following which a team rushed to the murder spot and found the victim lying in the kitchen with his throat slit, his hands and legs tied. They said that septuagenarian's pet dogs were also found locked in another room.

A forensic team along with the crime team was roped in to carry out the investigation. Police said that they suspect robbery as the rooms were ransacked. Paul is survived by his wife who is also a doctor at a Delhi govt hospital.

Further investigation into his death is underway.

