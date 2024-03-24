Advertisement

G20 delegates or accredited mediapersons feeling under the weather can consult doctors online via e-Sanjeevani kiosks at the summit venue.

India has showcased its digital prowess to the delegates attending the G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam through a Digital India Experience Zone.

From UPI to the national telemedicine service e-Sanjeevani, Aadhaar to DigiLocker -- some of India's key digital public infrastructure projects have been showcased at the zone.

Delegates and guests will be able to experience the journey of Digital India initiatives via virtual reality at the zone.

A similar zone has also been set up for mediapersons accredited to cover the summit, which began on Saturday.

"Any delegates or mediapersons not feeling well can come to the e-Sanjeevani kiosk at Hall 14 or Hall 4 and consult a doctor online for free. To facilitate registration on the portal for foreign delegates and mediapersons, we have made a special arrangement for the G20 Summit. They can just mention 'G20' in the address field," an official told PTI.

After consultation, they can access e-prescriptions by scanning a QR code and it will get downloaded on their phones. The prescription can also be accessed via the app, he said.

The Digital India Experience Zone is a "key attraction" at the venue, the government has said.

AI-based language platform Bhashini for live translation of audio into any preferred language and the Diksha portal for aiding the learning of teachers have also been showcased.

Many mediapersons from Russia and other countries were seen trying the platform.

G20 delegates will be able to get first-hand experience of India's progress in digital public infrastructure, especially through e-Sanjeevani, officials said.

Uliana Miroshkina, a journalist from Russia's Rossiya Segodnya, told PTI, "I tried the (Bhashini) platform to see how it works. Though some of the responses were odd in terms of translation from English to Russian, I think the idea matters. This can be refined to bridge language barriers and create a more effective platform." Some journalists from Russia TV also tried the platform.

G20 India Special Secretary Muktesh Pardesi told PTI on Friday that the zone depicts the growth story of India driven by digital technology.

In a post on X on Thursday, G20 India shared glimpses of the RBI Innovation Hub Pavillion, Digital India Experience Zone and other facilities at Bharat Mandapam.

The short video also offered a peek into the dedicated office spaces for delegates of all G20 members nations and invited countries, besides a common lounge area.

"This Digital India Experience Zone is a very special one, it will enable us to showcase India's cutting-edge technology to the world that will come," G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla said in the video.

Highlighting e-Sanjeevani, he said delegates who may be "suffering any sickness or malady can come here, digitally consult a doctor, get immediate medication and an immediate prescription, and have the advantage of the best medical treatment digitally".

e-Sanjeevani was launched in November 2019, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India where quality health care percolates up to the remotest regions powered by e-healthcare.