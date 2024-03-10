Advertisement

New Delhi: A shocking picture has surfaced on social media, sending shivers to the medical community. A doctor has been captured on a CCTV footage walking naked in a government hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhaji district, Maharashtra.

The image, has gone viral, features a scene of utter disgrace and has prompted serious concerns about the state of healthcare facilities and substance abuse among medical professionals.

The doctor in the viral CCTV footage is a drug addict as told by locals. Sources indicate that he was visibly intoxicated while committing the act.

This shameful act raises serious questions about the management and supervision within the hospital premises. The doctor in question is serving at a government hospital in Bidkin, Maharashtra.

CCTV Footage of Doctor Roaming Naked In Hospital

The presence of substance abuse among medical professionals, particularly in government-run healthcare facilities, has become a matter of grave concern.

The shocking episode of a drug addict doctor roaming naked inside a Maharashtra hospital is a wake-up call for authorities to address such issues with great responsibility and take strict measures within healthcare institutions.