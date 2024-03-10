×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 16:20 IST

Doctor Roaming Naked In A Government Hospital In Maharashtra, Sparks Outrage | Image Viral

A doctor has been captured on a CCTV footage walking naked in a government hospital in Maharashtra, goes viral

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Doctor Roaming Naked In A Hospital In Maharashtra
Doctor Roaming Naked In A Hospital In Maharashtra | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A shocking picture has surfaced on social media, sending shivers to the medical community. A doctor has been captured on a CCTV footage walking naked in a government hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhaji district, Maharashtra. 

The image, has gone viral, features a scene of utter disgrace and has prompted serious concerns about the state of healthcare facilities and substance abuse among medical professionals.

Advertisement

The doctor in the viral CCTV footage is a drug addict as told by locals. Sources indicate that he was visibly intoxicated while committing the act. 

This shameful act raises serious questions about the management and supervision within the hospital premises. The doctor in question is serving at a government hospital in Bidkin, Maharashtra.

Advertisement
CCTV Footage of Doctor Roaming Naked In Hospital

The presence of substance abuse among medical professionals, particularly in government-run healthcare facilities, has become a matter of grave concern.

The shocking episode of a drug addict doctor roaming naked inside a Maharashtra hospital is a wake-up call for authorities to address such issues with great responsibility and take strict measures within healthcare institutions.

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

2 days ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

2 days ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

2 days ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

2 days ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

2 days ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

2 days ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Samosa to Helicopter Rides: EC to Set Prices for Campaign Essentials

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago

  2. PM Virtually Launches 'Mahatari Vandan Yojana' in Chhattisgarh | LIVE

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Doctor Roaming Naked In A Government Hospital In Maharashtra, Goes Viral

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. What Is Calligraphy? Here Are Reasons You Should Learn The Art

    Lifestyle15 minutes ago

  5. Netizens ridicule Shreyas Iyer for flop show in Ranji final

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo