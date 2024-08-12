Published 23:07 IST, August 12th 2024
Doctor's Rape-Murder: Protesting Doctors Question Mamata's 7-day Deadline to Police
Junior doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Monday questioned why West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee set a seven-day deadline for solving the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Doctor's Rape-Murder: Protesting Doctors Question Mamata's 7-day Deadline to Police | Image: PTI
