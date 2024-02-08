Updated February 7th, 2024 at 22:11 IST
Practicing Doctor With Degree In Political Science, Leaves Netizens Scratching Their Head, Read More
A doctor's academic background has taken the internet by storm
- India
- 1 min read
A doctor's academic background has taken the internet by storm. Dr. Varun Srivastava, whose professional domain typically revolves around medicine, has found himself in the spotlight for an entirely different reason.
His academic qualifications, has left netizens scratching their heads.
An image of Dr. Srivastava's letterhead has ignited a wildfire of amusement across social media platforms. Instead of the expected "MBBS" or "MD," the letterhead proudly proclaims his qualification as an “MA in political science.”
The comment section beneath the viral image is a treasure trove of witty remarks and playful jabs. From amazing caption of "Wait..What.??!" to mock-serious inquiries, users from all corners of the internet have joined in the amusement.
Published February 7th, 2024 at 22:11 IST
