English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 22:11 IST

Practicing Doctor With Degree In Political Science, Leaves Netizens Scratching Their Head, Read More

A doctor's academic background has taken the internet by storm

Rishi Shukla
Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral
Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral | Image:X/@RVCJ_FB
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A doctor's academic background has taken the internet by storm. Dr. Varun Srivastava, whose professional domain typically revolves around medicine, has found himself in the spotlight for an entirely different reason. 

His academic qualifications, has left netizens scratching their heads. 

Advertisement

An image of Dr. Srivastava's letterhead has ignited a wildfire of amusement across social media platforms. Instead of the expected "MBBS" or "MD," the letterhead proudly proclaims his qualification as an “MA in political science.”

The comment section beneath the viral image is a treasure trove of witty remarks and playful jabs. From amazing caption of "Wait..What.??!" to mock-serious inquiries, users from all corners of the internet have joined in the amusement.

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 22:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Heated Debate over Seat-Sharing Unfolds Between Cong, PDP, and NC

    Lok Sabha Elections17 minutes ago

  2. Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE: Nation Heads to Polls

    World18 minutes ago

  3. Congress to Counter NDA's 'White Paper' with ‘Black Paper’?

    Politics News19 minutes ago

  4. INDI Falling Apart: Tussle In Jammu and Kashmir After Bihar, Bengal

    Lok Sabha Elections20 minutes ago

  5. Trent hits 52-week high; analysts forecast 30-31% CAGR growth

    Business News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement