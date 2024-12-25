Doctor’s Forum Demands Name Change Of Kolkata Protest Point To ‘Abhaya Crossing’

New Delhi: The West Bengal Doctors' Forum, an association of medical professionals in the state, has sent an email to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting the renaming of Dorina Crossing, a well-known protest site in central Kolkata, as "Abhaya Crossing." The name "Abhaya" refers to a junior doctor from RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata who was tragically raped and murdered on the hospital premises in August. Due to legal restrictions, the victim's identity cannot be disclosed, and "Abhaya" serves as a symbolic name.

According to a forum leader, "Abhaya" signifies more than bravery—it represents the pursuit of justice, security, and dignity. This, they explained, is why they advocate for renaming Dorina Crossing.

Meanwhile, another doctors' group, the West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors, is staging a protest at Dorina Crossing, which will continue until Thursday.

The accused, Sandip Ghosh, a former principal of RG Kar Medical College, and Abhijit Mondal, a former officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station, are alleged to have tampered with evidence and misled the initial investigation by Kolkata Police.

Additionally, a recent report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) has raised questions about the identified "scene of crime."