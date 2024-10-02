Published 12:35 IST, October 2nd 2024
Night-long Protests over Kolkata Doctor's Murder Mark Mahalaya Ahead of Durga Puja
Protesting the rape and murder of the RG Kar hospital doctor, night-long demonstrations were held across West Bengal on the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
People take part in a protest rally under the banner of Joint Platform of Doctors, against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
12:35 IST, October 2nd 2024