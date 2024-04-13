Advertisement

Doctors in Rajasthan are protesting against the Right to Health Bill demanding its withdrawal. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the doctors to withdraw their strike, saying it is “not in the public interest.”

Government officials hold meeting with private hospital doctors

Officials from the Rajasthan government on March 26 met with a group of private hospital doctors who were on strike against the Right to Health Bill and gave them the assurance that their proposals for the proposed law will be thoroughly discussed.

However, the protesting doctors demanded the bill's withdrawal, claiming it was "unconstitutional" and would result in more bureaucratic interference with the operation of private hospitals. According to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's instructions, the meeting was held.

Massive rally in Jaipur and the threat to administration

Notably, the doctors protesting against the Rajasthan Right to Health Bill took out a massive rally in Jaipur on March 27 in a show of strength to press their demand for its withdrawal, and threatened that their hospitals will not be part of any state healthcare scheme in the future.

Hundreds of doctors, their family members and people linked with the medical profession, including medical store owners, took part in the rally which started from the resident doctors hostel ground of the SMS Hospital and travelled through numerous parts of the city.

Hospitals closed patients suffer

Due to a strike by private doctors, private hospitals and nursing homes in Rajasthan have been closed for many days, which has caused a rush of patients to government hospitals.

Government hospitals' medical services were also impacted as medical professionals around the state observed a two-hour workday in solidarity with the protesting private doctors.

Dr Vijay Kapoor, the secretary of an association of private hospitals and nursing homes, said a decision was taken unanimously in a meeting after the rally on Monday that all the private hospitals of the state will not work in any scheme of the state government in the future.

The process

As a result of the select committee's recommendations, the bill was passed.

Before the bill was amended following recommendations by a select committee, the draft mentioned "any health care provider, establishment or facility, including private provider, establishment or facility, public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centres, qualified".

According to the amended bill that was passed, "designated health care centres" mean health care centres as prescribed in the rules, which are yet to be framed.

Why is RTH being opposed by private hospitals?

The protesting doctors said the proposed bill would gradually eliminate private hospitals. They say it would take away from doctors the right to earn livelihood and deprive the public from round-the-clock medical and health facility. Doctors feel the government is shifting its own responsibility to private doctors. Doctors and hospitals are also worried about the lack of clarity in how they would be reimbursed by the government for treating patients unable to afford hospital care. Doctors believe the mistrust between patients and doctors will widen if the Act is not properly implemented.

Significantly, the bill's passing is essential for the state's Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, which hopes to return to power in the upcoming Assembly elections. Congress chief Gehlot is doing all in his power to expand his support base in light of the party's continued loss of states to the BJP and the open infighting that is occurring in the state.