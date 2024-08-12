sb.scorecardresearch
  • Doctors' Rape-Murder: NCW Team Arrives in Kolkata, to Meet Cops, Family of Deceased

Published 19:38 IST, August 12th 2024

Doctors' Rape-Murder: NCW Team Arrives in Kolkata, to Meet Cops, Family of Deceased

The two-member team, led by Delina Khongdup, went straight to the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar from the airport to speak to officers investigating the case.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kolkata Doctors' rape-murder:
Doctors' rape-murder: NCW team arrives in Kolkata, to meet cops, family of deceased | Image: PTI
