Doctors' Rape-Murder: NCW Team Arrives in Kolkata, to Meet Cops, Family of Deceased
The two-member team, led by Delina Khongdup, went straight to the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar from the airport to speak to officers investigating the case.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
