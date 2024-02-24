Advertisement

Doda Landslide: In a video that has surfaced online related to the ongoing landslides in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir, it seems to be a narrow escape for civilians and police officials as large boulders were seen rolling down a hill slope along a hilly road in Doda.

WATCH | Narrow escape for civilians, police officials as landslide hits Doda district of Jammu#Jammulandslide #Doda



Owing to the landslide, traffic was halted for the time being to clear the road.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was reopened for traffic early Friday after remaining closed for four days owing to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains and snowfall.

“Traffic plying on Jammu-Srinagar national highway but slow movement in Ramsoo sector due to single lane and poor surface,” a spokesperson of the traffic department said.

He said while Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were allowed from both sides this morning, heavy vehicles are being managed in a regulated manner to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

The road was damaged and rendered single lane at Dalwas, Cafeteria-Mehad and Gangroo between Nashri and Banihal tunnels, the spokesperson said.

The decision to allow the traffic from both the capital cities was taken late Thursday after all stranded vehicles on the highway were cleared.