Does PM Modi Have The Numbers to Push One Nation, One Election Forward? Arnab Asks Salve | Exclusive

New Delhi: Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court of India and King's Counsel, UK, Harish Salve confidently asserted that “after all the noise and dust is settled, good sense does prevail with human beings.” Speaking to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE) Salve said that the government has the numbers and the willpower to push the ambitious reform through.

When asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the political backing to implement ONOE, Salve responded with unwavering confidence. "The government has the numbers to pull this through," he said.

"People like us may be called incorrigible optimists, but we believe that after all the noise and dust is settled, good sense will prevail. This is something that requires a national debate, and once that debate takes place, the country will come to understand its merits,” he added.

Salve further suggested that, over time, the debate around ONOE could shift public perception. "Maybe after three years, this becomes an electoral issue," he said, "and if the government can persuade the people of this country that this is good for the nation, you will see the tune changing."

Salve said, "The only argument I've heard," he said, "is that if you have separate elections for the states, the Modi factor goes away, or local leaders can focus on their own elections without worrying about the bigger picture at the national level. But this is not a valid argument."