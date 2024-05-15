Advertisement

Telangana: In a chilling incident that has put the spotlight on a rise of dog bite incidents, a five-month-old baby was mauled to death by a dog in Telangana's Vikarabad district. The boy from Tandur, was sleeping at his home, when the dog entered and attacked him. The infant’s father Dattu reportedly, killed the dog after finding his son dead. According to media reports, the boy's parents were out for work. With some stating that the dog was a pet at Dattu's workplace, the owner of the unit however has denied this and said it was a stray.

This harrowing event has drawn attention to the surge in dog-related incidents across the nation. According to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there has been a concerning 26.5% year-on-year increase in dog bite cases from 2022 to 2023. Tragically, this is not an isolated incident, as recent weeks have seen multiple fatalities due to stray dog attacks.

Just last month, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl met a similar fate when she was viciously mauled by stray dogs while playing near an under-construction apartment building in Hyderabad. Another heartbreaking incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, where a four-year-old girl lost her life to a stray dog attack.

The conversation surrounding dog-related incidents has extended to domestic pets, with viral videos showcasing pet dogs attacking children in enclosed spaces, prompting authorities to intervene. In response, several civic bodies have issued guidelines for pet owners, emphasizing the importance of keeping dogs leashed, especially in public areas.

In light of recent events, the Greater Chennai Corporation has implemented stricter regulations governing the entry of pets, particularly dogs, into public parks. These revised guidelines mandate that pets must be leashed and muzzled while inside parks to prevent similar tragedies.

Furthermore, the spate of dog attacks has reignited discussions regarding the suitability of certain dog breeds as residential pets. In a proactive measure, the Centre urged states to prohibit the sale and breeding of 23 aggressive dog breeds, including Pitbull Terriers, American Bulldogs, Rottweilers, and Mastiffs. Additionally, pet owners with these breeds are required to sterilize them promptly to mitigate potential risks.