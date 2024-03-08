Doing Our Best To Bring Them Back: MEA Warns of Strong Action Against Ones Who Duped Indians

Advertisement

New Delhi: After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) busted a network involved in trafficking Indians to the Russia-Ukraine war zone, the Indian External Affairs Ministry on Friday, March 8, said that efforts are being to bring back the stranded Indians.

Giving a stock of the situation, spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry Randhir Jaiswal said that the ministry is working for the early release of Indian nationals. Jaiswal said that strict action would be taken against the agent who duped the Indians.

"Around 20 people have contacted us and we are doing our best to locate them. We are in touch with the Russian authorities," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

"Several Indian nationals have been duped to work in the Russian army. We have strongly taken up the matter for the early discharge of such Indian nationals. We remain committed to the early release of our nationals serving as support staff with the Russian army and then eventually return home," said Jaiswal. “Strong action has been initiated against agents who recruited them on false pretexts,” he added.

Indians Posted in War Zone: CBI

Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday busted a major human trafficking network that took Indian youngsters to the Russia-Ukraine war zone in the garb of providing them jobs abroad. The CBI said that it has traced 35 instances in which youngsters were taken to Russia after being lured with false promises of high-paying jobs via social media channels and local contacts and agents.

Indian nationals were trained in combat roles and deployed across front bases in the Russia-Ukraine war zone against their wishes, putting their lives in danger, CBI said. The federal agency has registered an FIR against some visa consultancy firms and agents. It was followed by searches in 13 locations across Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai and Chennai.

